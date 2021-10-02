Impossible 7 “suspended from filming

The creators of the picture are haunted by failures.





Legion-Media

Tom Cruise











Work on the seventh part of the film “Mission: Impossible” starring Tom Cruise has been suspended – several team members have tested positive for coronavirus. The entire film crew went into quarantine for two weeks after filming an episode in a British nightclub. According to The Sun, the infection is suspected in at least 14 out of 60 employees of the film site.

The test revealed the coronavirus in ten filmmakers and four dancers, who were two meters away from Tom Cruise. The actor himself went into a two-week quarantine since June 1. It is reported that for safety reasons, the filming of the tape was suspended for six months. The film is now slated to premiere in 2022.

According to an insider, such an incident angered the action movie star: “Tom is furious about what is happening, especially considering his last year’s warning to the filmmakers.” Back in December last year, after violating the rules of social distancing, Cruz spoke sharply against the team. An unpleasant incident then forced several team members to resign.