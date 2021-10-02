in which film will the actor play

Matt Damon has confirmed that he will return in a cameo role in an upcoming Marvel film.

He has previously appeared in the studio universe and we warn you that there are spoilers below!

Matt Damon (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

So, the actor will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder after starring in an episode of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017! Speaking on the Jess Cagle Show at SiriusXM, Matt said, “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone knows. I went to Australia to shoot and I think the fans figured it out because the paparazzi spotted us several times. This is due to my cameo role with Luke Hemsworth in the third Thor. ”

Thor: Ragnarok

In Thor: Ragnarok, Matt portrayed Loki in the play where Luke Hemsworth, Chris’s brother, played Thor.

The new Thor was directed by Taika Waititi, who directed the previous film in the series. In the film we will see Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Jamie Alexander. Christian Bale will become the main villain, and Natalie Portman will return to the role of Jane Foster, who will gain the power of Thor.

The premiere of the fourth “Torah” is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Actor Russell Crowe has confirmed that he will play Zeus in the upcoming blockbuster. Note, in addition to Crowe, the characters of Sam Neil and Melissa McCarthy will also appear in the film.