Incredibly similar star mothers and their daughters

Thandie Newton and Nico Parker

The talented actress Thandie Newton has an equally gifted daughter, Nika Parker, who follows in her mother’s footsteps. The stars are very similar to each other and even wear the same dresses for social events.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philip

The older Ava Philip gets, the more she looks like her star mom Reese Witherspoon. Fans of the actress believe that they look like twins.

Ann Edwards and Kelly Rutherford

Famous actress Kelly Rutherford is incredibly similar to her mother Ann Edwards, who was once a writer and model. Passers-by claim that the girls are sisters.

Kerry Katona and Lilly Sue McFadden

Socialite Lilly Sue McFadden is a clone of her mom, vocalist Kerry Katona. The girls have the same blonde and curly hair, a slender figure and a charming smile.

Kate Moss and Leela Grace Moss

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss, also followed in her mother’s footsteps. The 18-year-old girl has already walked the catwalks and was on the covers of world gloss. The figure of young Leela went to her mother: long legs, narrow waist and model hips.

Amanda Holden and Alexa Louise Hughes

British actress and producer Amanda Holden has a daughter Alexa Louise Hughes, which is incredibly similar to her.

Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson

Hollywood actress with Ukrainian roots Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Anderson have the same eyes. Girls publish joint photos on Instagram, and subscribers say that they are similar, like sisters.

