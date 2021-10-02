Insider: after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez found support from ex-husband Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

According to insiders, after breaking up with her 45-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez turned to her former 52-year-old husband Mark Anthony for support.

Jennifer and Mark have a great relationship. She is very pleased when he was around, while she has to work abroad,

– told the source to the publication People.



He added that Lopez is doing well now – she continues to star in a new film in the Dominican Republic, and the children often visit her.

She has been married to Anthony Lopez for 10 years (for the last three years they have been in the process of divorce). The former spouses raise two children, 12-year-old twins Maximillian and Emma, ​​and communicate as friends.



Jennifer Lopez with children

Lopez broke up with Rodriguez because she could not trust him, insiders say.

She was always aware of rumors that he was cheating on her or corresponded with other girls. And we can safely say that it played a role in their parting,

– sources note.

Now, according to them, Jen wants to find a person whom she could trust.

The breakup between Lopez and Rodriguez turned out to be difficult for their children (the athlete has two daughters from a previous marriage), who became very close during their parents’ relationship. Jennifer also made friends with her ex-boyfriend’s daughters, and yesterday she congratulated Rodriguez’s youngest daughter Ella on her 13th birthday by sending her an animated picture with a heart on social networks.



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with children