Insiders: Tom Cruise to star in Starfield | Games

American actor Tom Cruise may appear in Bethesda’s Starfield game. According to insiders Deverell, JBG and Mousey on the Starfield Discord server, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise will play the lead role. Bethesda representatives or the actor’s agents have not confirmed this information.

In support of their words, insiders also recalled the old tweet Bethesda Softworks, in which the company invited Cruz to participate in a new studio project back in 2018.

Bethesda Softworks: “Hi Tom Cruise. We are your big fans. I loved your game in Oblivion and Mission: Impossible: Fallout. Would you like to work on our next project? “

The announcement of Starfield took place in 2018, but since then the developers have practically not published information about the game. According to Ashley Cheng, managing director of Bethesda Game Studios, the Xbox does not interfere with the creation of Starfield, and the release of the game should take place before the release of The Elder Scrolls VI.

More detailed information Microsoft and Bethesda promised to tell in the summer – the Starfield presentation may take place in June as part of E3. Recently, rumors circulated online that Starfield will be released in the fall of 2021. According to insiders, the game will be a PC and Xbox exclusive.