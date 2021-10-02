Irina Shayk, George Clooney and other stars who suffered from bullying at school

Irina Shayk. Photo: instagram.com/irinashayk

Unwarranted adolescent violence is a common occurrence that can affect absolutely any child. And even the stars of show business, whom fame overtook in childhood or after graduation, is no exception.

Irina Shayk, Kate Winslet, Jessica Alba and other celebrities are beauty standards, role models, they are looked up to and also envied. But few people know that these people had to go through a thorny path to their achievements.

It turns out that in childhood, the current sex symbols were laughed at and insulted more than once. Fortunately, bullying did not cause mental health problems and only pushed them to achieve great success.

Jessica Alba

It’s hard to believe that this adorable beauty had to endure the bullying at school. Nowadays, the gorgeous Jessica Alba was not popular at school.

Sometimes the future actress even had to dine in the nurse’s office, so as not to intersect with other girls. Alba was teased and ridiculed for being mixed race.

In addition, Jessica’s family lived quite modestly and the girl did not have beautiful, fashionable clothes or even a backpack.

It was enough to turn Alba into a laughing stock and make her a prime target for bullying.

Kate Winslet

One of the most famous and highest paid actresses in the world of cinema, she was not so popular during her school years. Classmates constantly ridiculed Kate for her appearance and excess weight.

“At school I was called a toad. They teased me for wanting to achieve something. Locked in a locker.

You have to be invulnerable to do what you love and believe that you are worth it. Sometimes this is the most difficult thing, “- said after the ossuary British actress.

Kate accepted and fell in love with all her flaws, and even bullying as a child did not change her desire to conquer Olympus of fame.

Irina Shayk

In one of her numerous interviews, the beauty Irina Shayk admitted that because of her tall stature, dark skin and full lips at school, she was often called “stick” and “chunga-changa”.

Yes, yes, the growth that brought her popularity and a career as a supermodel was the subject of ridicule at school.

However, the celebrity did not pay attention to criticism, which her mother and grandmother taught her, and now she is at the pinnacle of success.

Anna Sedokova

“An ugly and useless duckling” in school days was the singer Anna Sedokova.

According to the celebrity, this attitude of peers was influenced by the poverty in which the girl’s family lived, the lack of “clothes” and the folk ensemble.

“At school I was a freak. Outcast and the most unpopular girl. One of those who cry in the toilet when everyone dances in pairs at the disco.

Now I look at the photo and understand that there is nothing terrible, dear girl, but, probably, the poverty in which we lived, the lack of clothes, the music school and the folk ensemble in addition affected.

Well, and my mother-teacher, because of whom everyone considered me a traitor, as if I were returning home and telling my mother everything.

Because of this, I never told my mother about anything. About nothing. I have no school friends. Somehow it didn’t work out. I was never accepted into any company, not taken to parties.

When I finished school wearing my graduation dress, which I myself altered from my mother’s old, I said that I would never come back. So, forgive me. I hated school, and school hated me.

Remember. You have a friend who, from the ugliest duckling after school, turned into a girl who is told on the streets every day that she is loved!

And not only on the streets. You will show them more! I believe in you, “Anna turned with a message to each schoolgirl.

George Clooney

The Hollywood sex symbol was often hit at school. In high school, he was nicknamed Frankenstein because the left side of his face was paralyzed – the disease was passed on to him from his father.

As a result, Clooney changed school, went in for sports, and then the disease receded. After the colossal success in the cinema, no one else ever mocked him.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1901659-irina-seik-dzordz-kluni-i-drugie-zvezdy-kotorye-stradali-ot-travli-v-skole/