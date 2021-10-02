Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens and others at Rihanna’s fashion show

Each show of the Rihanna brand is a real show and an ode to different figures and complexions. Traditionally, the singer invites to show her clothes not only professional models, but also actresses, bloggers, activists, and for musical accompaniment – stars of the highest level. This time, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratzkowski, who recently returned to the catwalk six months after giving birth, Behati Prinsloo, as well as Cindy Crawford, daughter of Madonna Lourdes Leon, blogger Bella Porch, Joan Smalls, took part in the third show of the lingerie brand. actress Vanessa Hudgens and others. Ricky Martin was responsible for the soundtrack this time.

Unroll your red carpet, Rihanna signed backstage footage posted on Instagram.

Filming took place at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. The choice of location is not accidental – this building was designed by John S. Portman Jr. in the mid-1970s, and the linen collection is inspired by this decade and, according to Rihanna, by this hotel as well.

When I saw this place, I was immediately so excited about what we can do here. It inspired creativity. We use all the space – inside, outside, on the roof, on the helipad. The beauty of this place is so great that we did not want to hide anything, – said Rihanna.

In the footage that hit the net, it can be seen that the clothes (more precisely, underwear and accessories) are made of shiny and iridescent fabrics with additions in the form of chains and chokers with leashes. Everyone will be able to see the result tomorrow, when the video of the show appears on the network.

