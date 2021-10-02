Is Jennifer Lopez getting a sixth engagement ring?

Ben Affleck was spotted at the ring display case at Tiffany & Co.















Last Friday Ben Affleck visited one of the Tiffany & Co stores in Los Angeles. According to eyewitnesses, the man examined the wedding rings and took notes. Affleck was accompanied by his mother Chris, and children from a previous marriage: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

To date, the actor has resumed his relationship with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The first time Ben proposed to her was in 2002. Then he presented Lopez with a luxurious ring from Harry Winston worth $ 1.2 million. However, the next year, a crisis broke out in the couple’s relationship.

Interestingly, during their breakup, a pink diamond engagement ring has grown in value tenfold. That is, at current prices, it costs about $ 12 million, which makes the purchase almost twenty years ago a very profitable investment. It is not known for certain who has the precious jewelry now. However, former publicist Jennifer claims that it is unlikely that she returned the ring.

Some time after the final break with Affleck, Jennifer married Mark Anthony and gave birth to twins, Max and Emmy, who are now 13 years old. In turn, Affleck married Jennifer Garner.

In total, by the age of 52, Jennifer Lopez managed to receive five marriage proposals (and agree to three of them). The singer’s first husband was Ohani Noah, the second – Chris Judd, the wedding with Ben Affleck did not take place, then there was Mark Anthony, and the last proposal was made by Alex Rodriguez, but marriage did not come to him either.