“It is good that Gancharenko will not be on the coaching bench in the game between CSKA and Krasnodar, otherwise the nerves could not stand it.”

Former Spartak footballer Alexander Mostovoy shared his expectations from the round 10 match between Tinkoff RPL CSKA and Krasnodar.

– It will be interesting to see – both teams gained speed. If recently many said that everything is not clear, the coach is without experience, without everything. But if CSKA wins this match, this is already the second place, which means that the coach is already becoming a good one. And Krasnodar is now on the move, injured are returning. The game will be interesting, a draw may be good for both teams. I have no favorite.

As for the ex-CSKA coach Gancharenko, it may be good that he will not be on the coach’s bench, because there could be a lethal situation, the nerves could not stand it, – said Mostovoy on the air of the program “All for the Match!”.

Open video

During the 8th round match against Akhmat Grozny (2: 0) Viktor Gancharenko was sent off the bench and received a three-match suspension (one game conditionally).

Krasnodar and CSKA have 16 points each and occupy 4th and 5th places, respectively.

The CSKA – Krasnodar match will take place on October 2 at the capital’s VEB Arena stadium. Watch the live broadcast of the meeting from 19:00 on the Match TV channel and on the Match TV and Sportbox.ru websites.