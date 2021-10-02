https://ria.ru/20210917/puteshestviya-1750237855.html

It turned out that the flight attendants call among themselves “Tom Cruise”

The expert explained what the English-speaking flight attendants were talking about using the name of the famous Hollywood actor, according to The Sun. RIA Novosti, 09/17/2021

MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. The expert explained what the English-speaking flight attendants were talking about using the name of the famous Hollywood actor, reports The Sun. “Where is Tom Cruise?” – a passenger may accidentally hear the conversation of the crew members. In fact, this is not a Hollywood star. This is the secret language of flight attendants to find out which of the same thermos on the trolley has coffee and which has tea. Ben McFarlane, a frequent flying doctor and writer, explained: “In response, the flight attendant shows her colleagues that tea – tea, starting with the letter “t”, like the name of the actor), for example, on the left, and coffee starting with the letter “k”, which is the name of the celebrity, on the right. “Flight attendants have their own jargon to talk about passengers, including those whom they consider attractive. Australian flight attendants among themselves call very nice travelers by the name Bob. This term stands for “best of the best.” not a discussion of a drink, but a message about a very nice passenger. The phrase “I have hot coffee at 3F” means that an extremely attractive traveler sits in this chair.

2021

