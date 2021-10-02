It turned out that the flight attendants call among themselves “Tom Cruise”

https://ria.ru/20210917/puteshestviya-1750237855.html
The expert explained what the English-speaking flight attendants were talking about using the name of the famous Hollywood actor, according to The Sun.
MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. The expert explained what the English-speaking flight attendants were talking about using the name of the famous Hollywood actor, reports The Sun. "Where is Tom Cruise?" – a passenger may accidentally hear the conversation of the crew members. In fact, this is not a Hollywood star. This is the secret language of flight attendants to find out which of the same thermos on the trolley has coffee and which has tea. Ben McFarlane, a frequent flying doctor and writer, explained: "In response, the flight attendant shows her colleagues that tea – tea, starting with the letter "t", like the name of the actor), for example, on the left, and coffee starting with the letter "k", which is the name of the celebrity, on the right. "Flight attendants have their own jargon to talk about passengers, including those whom they consider attractive. Australian flight attendants among themselves call very nice travelers by the name Bob. This term stands for "best of the best." not a discussion of a drink, but a message about a very nice passenger. The phrase "I have hot coffee at 3F" means that an extremely attractive traveler sits in this chair.
“Where is Tom Cruise?” – a passenger can accidentally hear the conversation of the crew members. In fact, this is not a Hollywood star. This is the secret language of flight attendants to find out in which of the same thermoses on the trolley there is coffee, and in which tea.
Ben McFarlane, a frequent flying doctor and writer, explained: “In response, the flight attendant shows her colleagues that tea (the name of the drink in English is tea, starting with the letter” t “, like the actor’s name), for example, on the left, and coffee, starting with the letter “k”, which is the name of the celebrity, – on the right “.
Flight attendants have their own jargon to talk about passengers, including those they find attractive. Australian flight attendants among themselves call very nice travelers by the name Bob. This term stands for “best of the best” (best of the best).
If, when parting with a passenger at the exit, the flight attendant says “hello” instead of “goodbye”, then he is especially sympathetic to the airline employee.
A crew member’s conversation about hot coffee might not be a drink discussion, but a message about a very cute passenger. The phrase “I have hot coffee at 3F” means that an extremely attractive traveler sits in this chair.
