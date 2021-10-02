“It’s strange to play against Barcelona without Messi”

On the eve of the main match of the starting segment of the Spanish La Liga, Atlético – Barcelona, ​​the forward of the Madrid club, who had previously played for the Catalan for six years, gave an extensive interview to ESPN. Here are the most interesting excerpts from the conversation.

From the summer of 2014 to September 2020, Luis Suarez was a Barcelona player, with which he won 13 trophies, including the Champions League (2014/15) and five La Liga titles. In the 2015/16 Spanish Championship, the Uruguayan became the top scorer with 40 goals. The bottom bar of goals scored by Suarez for the rally is 16. So it was in the debut and in the last championships for the blue garnet, and in both cases, for various reasons, he missed almost a third of the seasons. Despite the great merits, the parting with Barcelona a year ago came out harsh and cold. However, with Atletico, he immediately won the championship again, having chalked up 21 goals. In the current account, Suarez has 3 successful strikes in 7 matches.

What was it about in his lengthy conversation with ESPN journalists?

About the start of the season

It is important for us to realize how important and difficult the first minutes of the match are. If you do not start from a position of strength, applying pressure, then the opponent begins to set the tone for the game. It is during this period that you become strong and self-confident. The start of the match is a very crucial moment. You can’t wait for the last minutes to rectify the situation (since August 29, Atlético won three times and once pulled out a draw, scoring in stoppage time in the second halves – approx.). However, in any case, we are used to it. Atlético’s motto is not to give up until the very end. It all depends on the circumstances in a particular case, but we, the players and the coach, must fix this: we must not suffer so much. When you win in this way, the victory seems sweeter, but until then, the game turns into incessant suffering. Although the aftertaste is pleasant. That’s why we need to appreciate last season’s championship. Football is very difficult nowadays, and La Liga is even trickier.

About the upcoming match

Atlético – Barcelona is always a very difficult game. Whoever is better at the end of 90 minutes will prevail, and you cannot afford to be distracted for a minute. After the victory over Milan, the mood in the team is really good: we are full of confidence in our abilities. But two weeks ago there was a similar situation when they broke the game with Getafe, and lost to Alaves last year. We’ll have to try not to repeat this mistake.

We need to be careful with Barcelona. And it does not matter the form in which the opponent is, as well as the low level of his morality at the moment. There has been a lot of talk about this in recent weeks. In the last round, they beat Levante, experienced a certain euphoria, and then painfully lost in the Champions League to Benfica. But the team must have character, it must fight to turn the tide. Players have pride and we need to be very careful. We will try to take advantage of the situation in which the opponent finds himself, but you need to understand that this is a double-edged sword.

I don’t think there is a favorite here. The other day we lost to a team from the bottom of the table (Alaves – 0: 1), although we were considered favorites. It is in matches such as against Alaves or Getafe that the foundation of the championship is laid. And in matches with big rivals, you demonstrate your level and show yourself. Such matches speak about the team as a whole and the players separately, in them you need to demonstrate your maximum.

Personal motivation in the match against Barcelona

I am a footballer who loves my profession and owes it to it. I dedicate myself 100 or even 150 percent to the team I wear at the moment. For many years he proudly fought for Barcelona, ​​even became a fan of the club. But now I am fighting for Atlético, which opened the doors for me after the situation with the departure from Barcelona. I will give my all for my current team, as long as there is strength to continue, because I feel happy. I love my job, and it doesn’t matter to me which opponent is opposing us.

How many will I score on Saturday? If the team wins, that will be enough. If I get the chance to excel, that’s great, but if we just win, I’ll be happy.

Leaving Barcelona

I gave a lot to the club and I don’t think I deserve such an attitude. They had to invite me to talk face to face and explain everything. Why does he say that if my contract is not terminated by Wednesday, then they are counting on me in the match against Villarreal? They had to offer one or the other, and as a result they sent one to train in the third or fourth field. Of course, there are things that you don’t forget, but I don’t think about it. I think that I can still do my job well and continue to fight for great things. Everything that he demonstrated for Atlético last season, with me, and intends to continue in the same spirit.

Photo: © Soccrates Images / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

Griezmann and I (also left Barcelona last summer window – approx.) Both realize that at Barcelona we played in a really big team and did not show the proper level in the season when we lost to Bayern 2: 8. We all understand and are very self-critical, as players are responsible for the result. It’s one thing to just lose, and another thing how exactly. However, it is very difficult to come to Barcelona and remain at the level required for this club for a long time. And I did it for a long time, which I can be proud of.

It hurts to see what is happening at the club today. It hurts me as a fan, which I still am, because I have a lot to do with Barcelona. She gave me everything, believed in a difficult moment in her career.

About his attitude towards Atlético

My family and I are happy here. I celebrate their joy when they see me on the field. And it’s hard to be in a bad mood, because the team’s training has an amazing atmosphere. I have already won many trophies, but I am not bored: I strive to win again!

About Messi

It’s strange to play against Barcelona without Messi. But this feeling was present also last year, when I came to play at the Camp Nou. He was there, which we talked about. And now it’s strange that this will not happen, I don’t see him in a Barcelona shirt. But things are happening for a reason: Messi is now a PSG player and I am Atletico. Although a year ago we were together at Barcelona. As his friend and football fan, I am glad of his goal (against Manchester City – approx.). I love to see him happy, enjoying the game when he scores. Change is a difficult time and it is obviously difficult at first. But I, as his friend, like that he is already smiling, celebrating the goal.

