J. Lo and Ben Affleck, Justin and Hayley Bieber and others

The stars surprised not only with their bright outfits, but also showed their tender feelings without hesitation.

On the night of September 14, one of the main events in the fashion industry, the Ball of the Costume Institute, took place at the New York Metropolitan Museum. The theme for the 2021 Met Gala was “American Independence”, labeled “In America: A Fashion Lexicon.” All the star guests, as it turned out, understood this phrase in their own way.

Celebrities from all over the world came to New York to showcase their images to the public. And many have captured their other halves. The guests of the event approached the choice of outfits for the red carpet with all responsibility, it is not surprising that the paired images of many made a splash.

In this article, we have collected the most beautiful, stylish and discussed couples whose photos made fans cry with emotion.

The list of the most beautiful couples of the evening included Haley and Justin Bieber, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Rihanna with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and other celebrity couples. Collected photos of vivid images of couples at the Met Gala 2021 in the gallery.

