J.Lo and Ben Affleck look after $ 85 million home

No sooner had Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck entered the working regime after their vacation in Europe, they immediately began to look for a new home! Earlier, Western media wrote that the couple has been looking for a large mansion for the whole family for some time. The day before, the paparazzi caught the stars looking for a love nest.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

Earlier, Western media wrote that Ben and J. Lo had already looked after a house worth $ 65 million. Recall that that mansion has a living area of ​​31,000 square feet. It has 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There is even a bowling alley inside the house.

(Photo: TMZ.com)

But, as it turned out, this option did not suit them. Now the couple has decided to take a swing at the $ 85 million home! Its area is much larger. In such a house, they will be able to arrange grandiose celebrations. It has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms! In addition, there is a huge swimming pool on the territory, as well as an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and a boxing ring.

We will remind, for the first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met from 2002 to 2004. Ben even proposed to his beloved, but the wedding was first postponed, and then the stars decided to disperse. The couple reunited this spring nearly 17 years after breaking up.