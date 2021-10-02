J. Lo delighted with a luxurious beach photo shoot

Jennifer Lopez graces the cover of the May issue of InStyle

The performer took part in the filming for the fashion magazine InStyle, appearing in front of the camera in seductive images.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez became the heroine of the May issue of the fashion gloss InStyle. The frames of the stylish photo shoot appeared on the celebrity’s Instagram.

Photographer Pamela Henson was the author of the shooting. She captured Lopez in luxurious outfits by the ocean.

So, Jennifer tried on a Norma Kamali swimsuit, as well as outfits from Alaïa, Brunello Cucinelli, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, complemented by jewelry from Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Tiffany & Co and Roberto Coin.

In an interview with the publication, Lopez noted that she is now in her best shape.

“I am interested in growing and developing every day, becoming a better person, better doing what I do, and being a better mom. I think what makes a person cult is that he can create various iconic moments,” she said.

According to the singer, each person should strive for more, but it is necessary to appreciate what he already has.

In preparing the material, the journalists turned to the relatives of the celebrity, including the ex-fiance of the artist Ben Affleck and the ex-husband of Mark Anthony.

Both spoke about J.Lo with great warmth.

“Where are you hiding your fountain of youth? Why do you now look exactly the same as in 2003, and at best I look like I’m over 40?” Ben asked.

According to Affleck, Lopez admires him for her performance and he is sure that the singer deserves everything she has today.

And Anthony said that Jennifer was “the hardest working person” he has ever met, and also called her the most “original.”

Recall that Lopez and her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, are going through a difficult period in their relationship. At the moment, the couple is in different countries: Jennifer is filming a film in the Dominican Republic, and the athlete spends time in Miami.

