J. Lo is looking for a home closer to his old new lover

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210608/lopes-1736205669.html

2021-06-08T19: 23

2021-06-08T19: 23

2021-06-09T22: 52

MOSCOW, June 8 / Radio Sputnik. American singer Jennifer Lopez (J. Lo), according to a source from The Sun, is looking for a new mansion for herself and her children in Los Angeles, which would be located near the house of her ex-boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck. After breaking up with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, the star, according to some reports, decided to return to her former lover. According to the insider, while she is not ready to move in with the artist, but wants to spend as much time as possible with him. In California, J.Lo already has a $ 28 million mansion, but her new boyfriend lives in another area of ​​Los Angeles, inc-news notes. The singer is raising 13-year-old twins Emma and Max, who were born in a marriage to musician Mark Anthony. Lopez expects to buy a house before the start of the school year, so that the children have time to settle in a new place, and from September to go to the nearest school. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Jennifer Lopez hit the Network in a wedding dress. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

