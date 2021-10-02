J.Lo’s popularity history – from solo choir to world-class singer

Since childhood, she was not a self-confident game. They didn’t believe in their talent. I could not fully believe in my talent, because no one around did not believe in him. This is how Jennifer Lopez tells about herself.

“Mark constantly repeated to me what a wonderful voice I have. He said:” This is a voice inside you, just let it out. Conquer your insecurity. “And one day I felt that I could do it! I am an actress. I am a singer. It’s all me! As soon as I believed in myself, the world opened up for me. ” ⠀

She argues that this is a mantra to be recited to yourself every day. Jennifer is a very strong woman, she has a frantic energy and willpower.

Despite the fact that she was born into a believing family and her upbringing was quite strict, she managed to withstand. Mom made her sing in the choir, taught her to behave like a lady.

In addition, Jay’s mother did not even think that her daughter could have her own dreams. She has already decided that her daughter will become not someone else, but a lawyer, as she wants. Jay obeyed, but could not study – her strength was enough only for a semester.

It was then that real life began without prompts. She looked for work and worked part-time in clubs as a dancer, took on filming in music videos and advertisements.

Already when she got her first role, her career has skyrocketed. Now her fees are calculated in six figures. Jennifer now has more than 8 albums, one of which is in Spanish.

By the way, Jennifer looks amazing throughout her career. And all because it has its 51 years old, has its own beauty secrets:

get enough sleep regularly;

exercise regularly;

drink water;

move

eat well.

Heed these tips. After all, looking at the appearance of Jennifer Lopez – they act!

