Jay Lo talks about 4 rules of morning care for glowing skin

Photo: @jlo

Jennifer Lopez has always looked great in professional shots, with makeup and photo retouch. But just the other day, the singer proved that she has nothing to hide under a layer of cosmetics and filters. The star made a video in which she shared the rituals of her morning beauty routine. And she answered the most popular question from fans: what does she use to make skin without makeup radiate an inner glow? Let’s go to the holy of holies – J. Lo’s bathroom.

Step 1: wash your face

Many people skip this stage in the morning, but Jennifer Lopez recommends cleansing the skin of everything that could accumulate on it over the evening and night – this is the remnants of care, and sebum, and minor impurities. The singer herself uses her own brand of gel-cream, which, according to her, “tones” the skin for the whole day.

Step 2: serum

Photo: @jlo

“It’s a glow in a bottle,” says Jennifer and applies J.Lo Glow serum to her cleansed face. To bring the product to perfection, Lopez changed the composition 21 times (!) During the production process. But now it can guarantee an excellent result in the form of skin saturated with vitamins. An important point: the singer warns that the serum needs to dry – only then will it show itself 100%.

Step 3: sun protection

Many girls do not use sunscreen, because their skin is already beautiful. But in vain: SPF-creams are a kind of investment in youth and a guarantee that the face will remain in its original form longer. Jay Lo admits to protecting the skin from radiation since youth, and boasts a cream of his own brand, which is quickly absorbed and does not leave white marks.

Step 4: loving yourself

Well, the skin is ready for makeup (or a break from it). The final step in Lopez’s morning routine is taking a capsule from J.Lo Beauty’s signature jar. “Food Supplement with Inner Love” contains 12 vitamins and minerals to fight the signs of aging. The singer is convinced that beauty should come from within and be a state of mind. And we willingly believe her! And we wrote in detail about other secrets of Jennifer’s leaving here.