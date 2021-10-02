Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon comment on the second season of The Morning Show

What is known about the series “Morning Show”

The debut season of “The Morning Show” was released in 2019 and caused considerable excitement in the world, because on the example of the leading American TV channel, the authors of the project touched on the topic of sexual harassment and the consequences of harassment in Hollywood.

Interestingly “The Morning Show” season 2: return of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to Apple TV +

They talked about how men in show business can abuse the personal boundaries of subordinate women. TV presenters Alex Left and Bradley Jackson were not afraid to talk live about former colleague Mitch Kessler, who seduced young interns and forced them to remain silent about the night they spent together.

The first season of the series ended with the scandalous dismissal of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) from the broadcaster. In the second season, Billy Crudup (Corey, the head of the network of TV channels) will try to get Alex back to business, and she will agree.



However, now the events in the series are taking place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, from which the development of the series itself has suffered. The pandemic and the difficulties faced by society will be shown from the side of the news feed to manipulate the opinion of viewers. There will also be a response and protests from Black Lives Matter.

Are we going to just ignore this (COVID-19 – Movie 24)?

– said Michael Ellenberg, executive producer and chief executive officer of Media Res (the studio that shot the series).

How Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon commented on the second season of The Morning Show

Mimi Leder, the show’s director and executive producer, explained that “Season 2 is about identification. We ask a lot of difficult questions about cancellation culture, sexuality, race and the like. We ask our characters to understand who they really are.”



How can we be noble towards each other? What about people who sincerely repent or have committed crimes – can they be forgiven? Such questions are posed by Reese Witherspoon, who also says that the changes in the show’s second season reflect real changes in the film industry.

Much more attention is paid to the emotional well-being of people. It’s all complicated, but I’m grateful for a safer workplace,

– added the actress.

It is not yet known if the show will have a third season, but the public still cares about what “happens to public people who are at the center of public scandals.”

I hope that we will feel the moment to stop when we are excited and see each case for what it is and use due process. It’s too easy when at the touch of a button someone just disappears,

Jennifer Aniston said.

Like the first season, the second has 10 episodes, the last of which will be released on November 19, 2021.

“The Morning Show” season 2: watch the trailer