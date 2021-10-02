Jennifer Aniston complained about relatives asking when she will have a baby

52-year-old Jennifer Aniston, who does not advertise her personal life and does not like to answer questions about novels, admitted that most often her fans and loved ones are interested in when the actress will become a mother. The Hollywood star says her tactlessness is annoying.

The star has two divorces behind her shoulders, and she admits that she is not going to get married. However, this does not prevent relatives from asking Jennifer about changes in their personal lives.

“Sometimes family members or close people can call with questions:“ Are you going to have a baby? Are you getting married? ”Aniston admits. “Oh my gosh, when and how many years will it take to ignore this nonsense? I am a happy person. I have a job that I love, there are people in my life who mean everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very lucky and blessed person, ”concluded the star, as writes Start Hit.

Earlier it was reported that Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child.

Sources claim that the actress has already begun the process of applying for custody. According to the tabloid The Mirror, citing an anonymous source, the actress shared her plans during the filming of a special episode of Friends. Aniston said that she dreamed of having a child back in 2004. It was several months before the painful breakup with actor Brad Pitt. Then Jennifer in an interview with The Guardian said that she was ready to become a mother. “It’s time. The time has come. You know, I think you can work with the baby, I think you can work during pregnancy, I think you can do it all. So I’m just looking forward to slowing down the pace, ”said the star over 15 years ago.