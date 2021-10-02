https://ria.ru/20210924/aniston-1751490286.html

Jennifer Aniston retells the funniest gossip about herself

Actress Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with Marie Claire Australia, named the funniest rumor she has ever heard about herself.

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Actress Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with Marie Claire Australia, named the funniest rumor she has ever heard about herself. At the end of May this year, a special episode of Friends was released on the HBO Max platform, in which Aniston and her co-star David Schwimmer admitted that they both had feelings for each other during the filming of the famous sitcom. However, nothing came of it. But a number of media outlets immediately picked up this occasion and soon wrote that Aniston and Schwimmer were romantically involved in real life. Only now the actress did not know anything about the connection with the actor. According to her, acquaintances told her about this news for the first time. Earlier, Aniston really denied the rumors about the affair with Schwimmer. In an interview with Rachel Smith, a journalist from ET, the actress stated that she treats David like a brother. “And this whole story only shows how much people sometimes want their fantasies to be reality,” she added.

