Jennifer Aniston revealed what movie she was ashamed of

MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. American actress Jennifer Aniston appeared on InStyle magazine’s “Let’s unpack that” video section and talked about which of her early films she was ashamed of. Before Aniston became a star, playing Rachel in the TV series “Friends”, she starred in several films, among which was the horror “Leprechaun.” In it, the aspiring actress appears in the role of a teenage girl who is haunted by a character from Irish folklore (Warwick Davis). The monster is sure that she stole his pot of gold and should be punished. Now Jennifer Aniston, who is considered one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, admitted that she was worried that participation in this picture would ruin her career. In 2019, Aniston revealed that she watched Leprechaun with her then-friend Justin Theroux around 2009 to have fun. However, she was not laughing. According to the actress, she constantly left the room, “ashamed” of her acting.
Before Aniston became a star, playing Rachel in the TV series Friends, she starred in several films, among which was the horror movie Leprechaun.
The Mark Jones tape was released in 1993. In it, the aspiring actress appears in the role of a teenage girl who is haunted by a character from Irish folklore (Warwick Davis). The monster is sure that she stole his pot of gold and should be punished.
Now Jennifer Aniston, who is considered one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, admitted that she was worried then that participation in this film would ruin her career.
“There are tons of movies that you think of,” God, it’s just (nightmare. – Approx. ed.) … How am I going to live with it later? So embarrassing, “Aniston commented, adding at the end of the phrase that she meant the movie” Leprechaun “.
