Jennifer Aniston talks about her relationship with Brad Pitt: “We’re friends”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been married for five years. Parting with her husband for the actress was painful – Pitt left Aniston for Angelina Jolie. Nevertheless, she did not hold anger at the ex-spouse and never spoke out badly about him in public. After the actor broke up with Jolie, the former lovers became close again and began to communicate – fans of Brad and Jen even began to harbor hope for their reunion.

Yesterday, on SiriusXM radio, the 52-year-old actress revealed her relationship with her 57-year-old ex-husband.

Brad and I are buddies, friends. We talk, there’s nothing strange about it

Aniston said.

The actress also became the new heroine of People magazine, where she admitted that she was not going to marry again (Aniston broke up with her second husband, Justin Theroux, three years ago).

It’s not on my agenda. But I’m interested in finding a great partner and just enjoying life and having fun with each other. We should all hope so. And it doesn’t have to be documented,

– Jen said.

The actress admitted that her family members often asked her tactless questions – for example, whether she was pregnant (Aniston has no children) and whether she was going to get married, after rumors about her personal life appeared in the press. As a result, after such pressure, Jennifer was forced to seek help from a psychotherapist.

Now she admits that she has come to harmony and is very happy.

My life is very calm. I have a job that I love, people who mean a lot to me, and wonderful dogs. I’m just a very happy person

– she concluded.