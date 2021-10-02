Jennifer Lopez after reuniting with Ben Affleck warmed up for winter

World famous singer Jennifer Lopez, after rumors of a sudden reunion with Ben Affleck, showed how she “warmed up” for the winter.

The corresponding photos appeared on the personal page of Jennifer Lopez on the social network Instagram, where 178 million followers subscribed to her.

The celebrity has posted a selection of photos of posing in warm clothes from the world fashion house Coach, founded in New York in 1941. In the caption to the photographs, the star was laconic and only mentioned a famous brand.

Jennifer Lopez, in particular, was photographed on her knees. The singer is wearing a warm suit and a vest. And the bag, which the celebrity holds in his hands, is also in the “insulated” style – decorated with fur.

We will remind, after rumors of a sudden reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continued to appear together in public. A couple caught on a romantic walk in autumn New York.

