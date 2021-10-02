Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement: the couple’s official statement

In life, not always everything happens as in a fairy tale or in a cult film with J. Lo in the title role “Wedding Planner” – “We Lived Happily Ever After.” Another Hollywood couple failed to build a long and strong relationship: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that they were breaking up. Rumors about this went around for several weeks, but only on the Today TV show, they confirmed that there would be no wedding.

We realized that we have become better friends, and we hope that we will remain so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, we must add – thanks to everyone who sent kind words of support,

– they said, addressing the fans.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

For the first time, 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old athlete Alex Rodriguez parted, spoke in March this year. The stars started dating about four years ago, two years ago they celebrated their engagement … And that’s all. Since then, the lovers have postponed the wedding several times, and during the quarantine they even began to go to the family psychotherapist.

A little bit later couple stated The media is not all lost and they are “working on their relationship.” And in mid-March, in his Instagram story, Alex Rodriguez posted several photos and videos from a private jet, after which he posted a video of the Caribbean coast with palm trees. The fans had no doubts: Alex flew to the singer in the Dominican Republic. The paparazzi even managed to photograph the groom and the bride kissing, but apparently they never managed to keep the relationship.

According to TMZ, the tension in the couple’s relationship arose after rumors of Rodriguez’s relationship with 30-year-old Southern Charm reality TV star Madison LeCroy. Although people from his entourage denied this information, referring to the fact that Alex did not even know her. But the girl admitted that she “communicated with the athlete on FaceTime, but they did not see each other personally and he did not physically cheat on Jennifer.” By the way, in a January interview with Allure magazine, J.Lo said that during the quarantine, she and Alex visited a family therapist.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Madison LeCroy

But even without this, the man was previously suspected of systematic betrayal: there were rumors that he had a relationship with his assistant Margaret. Something wrong could be suspected, at least, of several postponements of the wedding: recall, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on March 9, 2019 on the ocean shore in the Bahamas. The lovers personally shared this great news with their fans by first posting photo rings Jen and then engagement footage…

At first, they planned the ceremony for the summer of 2019, but then they decided to postpone the wedding for a year – the singer was just about to end major projects, including a performance at the Super Bowl. But 2020 ruined many plans, and, as a result, Jennifer and Alex celebrated the celebration – which, by the way, should have been very beautiful, in Italy – were postponed, and then did it againbecause the coronavirus forced us to play by our own rules. In an interview with the American Elle in January of this year, Lopez did statedthat he and Alex didn’t want to plan something and be in a state of expectation, so they just forgot about the wedding for a while:

We have postponed the wedding twice. We planned exactly what we really wanted, but now I cannot say if it is possible to restore it all. We abandoned all plans and since then have not even talked about this topic. There is no need to rush. We want to do it when we can do it. For now, we are just waiting for some more stable picture of the world.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

The couple have known each other since 2005, but they began to communicate closely with each other only in the winter of 2017. They talked about how it all began take turns on the Ellen DeGeneres show… Also in October 2017 Jennifer and Alex appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair and gave their first joint interview, in which they talked in detail about the re-acquaintance and the first date, as well as what attracted them the most to each other.