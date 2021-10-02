Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split up

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

51-year-old singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez have split up. The couple have been together for four years, and the last two have been engaged. The lovers rescheduled the wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in December last year, the bride said that she was generally thinking that she and Alex did not need a marriage.

What caused the stars to break up is unknown, but recently rumors about Rodriguez’s infidelity were widely discussed on the network: allegedly the athlete was flirting with the young star of the reality show Madison LeCroy. Rodriguez denied everything, friends spoke up in his defense, but the scandal still happened.



Madison LeCroy

Then Jennifer supported her boyfriend, and soon they were seen together at the Super Bowl – the couple kept on as if nothing had happened. However, after that, talk of Rodriguez’s infidelity began to multiply.

There are no official comments on the parting – celebrities are still silent on this matter, only posting photos for fans on social networks. Now they are in different countries:

He is currently gearing up for baseball season in Miami, and she is filming a new film in the Dominican Republic.

– told the insider portal Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez has two children from ex-husband Mark Anthony – 12-year-old twins Emma and Max, Alex Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from ex-wife Cynthia Skertis. The children of the stars got along well and often spent time together.



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with children





