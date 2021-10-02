Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss in new Coach ad campaign | Vogue Ukraine

Coach presents an updated version of the Rogue bag. Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Koki, Ma Zhe, Lu and Xiao Wen Jiu took part in the shooting of the advertising campaign, the photographer of which was Jurgen Teller and the stylist – Oliver Rizzo. Filming took place in some of the world’s most iconic locations, such as London Bridge and Shanghai Waterfront.

For the first time, the bag was presented at the brand’s show in 2016. The source of inspiration for the creation was the love of freedom and the daydreaming of people. This season, the Rogue, made from recycled materials, is featured in the Coach Forever, Season Two launch. The design of the bag was complemented with patches in the form of cute animals.

The Accessories Council’s Hall of Fame is awarded annually to a product or brand that has stood the test of time and excellence in design. This year’s award will go to Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. The Rogue bag was created early in Vevers’ career with the brand and has since been released in a variety of colors, materials and sizes. “Rogue is probably my favorite bag of all the bags I’ve created at Coach. It combines history, uniqueness, elegance and authentic American style to perfectly embody my vision of a fashion house. The fall collection reflects the idea of ​​creating timeless things, so we decided to present Rogue in a new interpretation, created in collaboration with Jurgen Teller, ”commented creative director Stuart Vevers.

Coach will also celebrate the return of the Rogue bag with a new digital experiment, the concept of which is that customers can create and share their own Rogue bag designs.