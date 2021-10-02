Jennifer Lopez broke up with her fiancé on the eve of the wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

For two years Jennifer Lopez was in the status of a bride, and today it became known that the lovers had canceled the engagement altogether. According to rumors, the artist broke up with Alex Rodriguez last Friday, what exactly caused the split of the couple is still unknown.

But at the end of last month, the baseball player shared a joint shot with the artist, signing with tender words: “I miss this girl.” Jennifer is now in the Dominican Republic. There, the star is actively immersed in work on the upcoming action movie Shotgun Wedding, the shooting of which was postponed due to the pandemic.

The couple was supposed to celebrate five years of relationship this year.

The coronavirus has spoiled plans in the personal life of 51-year-old Lopez. The actress was supposed to get married last year. The lovers were going to arrange the ceremony in a picturesque place in Italy, but quarantine forced them to cancel the date, and twice.

do not missChronicles of infidelity: what is known about the infidelity of the groom Jennifer Lopez

“I feel like there is no need to have a grand wedding right now. This is not the most important thing in life. It is important to enjoy each other’s company, spend time together and be grateful for what we have, ”the bride sighed.

By the way, failures began to pour in for the couple immediately after the engagement. Lopez did not have time to boast of a luxurious ring for $ 1.8 million, when baseball player Jose Canseco said that Rodriguez slept with his ex-wife behind the star. “I heard with my own ears Alex calling her. This guy is just a piece of shit, ”the man assured.

Based on materials from TMZ

Photo: Legion-Media, Instagram