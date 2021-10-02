Jennifer Lopez, Hayley Bieber, Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and other stars on the red carpet

C bIt was hot yesterday at Ruklyn’s Barclays Center: stars from all over the world came to the ceremony for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. Even Jennifer Lopez, who walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival hand in hand with Ben Affleck on Saturday, could not miss the event.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

But besides J.Lo in a braided mini dress, there was someone to look at: Megan Fox in a “naked” custom Mugler dress, Lil Nas X in a lavender Versace dress, Camila Cabello in a pink princess dress from Alexis Mabille, Olivia Rodrigo in Versace, Ed Sheeran in a gold Versace jacket, Ciara in a Tom Ford lace dress, and so on. Moreover, there were so many stars that some of them – for example, Justin and Haley Bieber – were captured by the paparazzi only behind the scenes. Either they were late for the track, or they did not want to go on it at all. But Travis Scott came out to the photographers, albeit without his pregnant lover Kylie Jenner. Recall that the couple is expecting a baby, the blogger and businesswoman announced last week.

Hayley Bieber

Justin Bieber

The award was also attended by Conor McGregor, Billie Eilish, Alisha Keys, Billy Porter and many others. Watching photos of the best and brightest images of the stars from the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 together with HELLO.RU!

Rita Ora

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Camila Cabello

Paris Hilton

Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran

Doja cat

Billy Porter

Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo

Winnie Harlow (earrings, necklace, ring, all – Messika)

Simone Biles

Ciara

Alisha Keys

Lil nas x

Charlie xcx

Adut Akech

Billy Porter and Rita Ora

Travis Scott

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin