Jennifer Lopez, Hayley Bieber, Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and other stars on the red carpet

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
56

C bIt was hot yesterday at Ruklyn’s Barclays Center: stars from all over the world came to the ceremony for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. Even Jennifer Lopez, who walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival hand in hand with Ben Affleck on Saturday, could not miss the event.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

But besides J.Lo in a braided mini dress, there was someone to look at: Megan Fox in a “naked” custom Mugler dress, Lil Nas X in a lavender Versace dress, Camila Cabello in a pink princess dress from Alexis Mabille, Olivia Rodrigo in Versace, Ed Sheeran in a gold Versace jacket, Ciara in a Tom Ford lace dress, and so on. Moreover, there were so many stars that some of them – for example, Justin and Haley Bieber – were captured by the paparazzi only behind the scenes. Either they were late for the track, or they did not want to go on it at all. But Travis Scott came out to the photographers, albeit without his pregnant lover Kylie Jenner. Recall that the couple is expecting a baby, the blogger and businesswoman announced last week.

Hayley Bieber
Justin Bieber

The award was also attended by Conor McGregor, Billie Eilish, Alisha Keys, Billy Porter and many others. Watching photos of the best and brightest images of the stars from the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 together with HELLO.RU!

Rita Ora
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Camila Cabello
Paris Hilton
Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran
Doja cat
Billy Porter
Shawn Mendes
Olivia Rodrigo
Winnie Harlow (earrings, necklace, ring, all – Messika)
Simone Biles
Ciara
Alisha Keys
Lil nas x
Charlie xcx
Adut Akech
Billy Porter and Rita Ora
Travis Scott
Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin
Troy Sivan (costume – Fendi)

