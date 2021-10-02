Jennifer Lopez in the new Coach collection

Coach showcased Stuart Vevers’ winter collection and a special episode of Coach TV: Live From Shanghai. The show took place on the catwalk in Shanghai and was broadcast live around the world. The video also featured Jennifer Lopez, who sang along with The Go-Go’s We Got The Beat at the wheel of the convertible.

The winter collection is a new approach to seasonality based on comfort. It combines nostalgia with American pop culture references and a reimagined brand heritage. For the first time, the collection features nylon skiwear, complemented by vintage sporty details, and lamé cocktail dresses and blouses trimmed with lace and velvet. The Winter 2021 collection includes sheepskin outerwear with bold graphic details and the Studio bag, available in leather and fur. New items are decorated with the brand’s trademark – animal patches.

“The winter collection is inspired by the spirit of adventure and is based on ideas presented in the fall. It heralds a more honest rethinking of seasonality. Our comeback to the podium combines everything we love about live performance and unites the Coach family around the world, ”comments Creative Director Stuart Vevers.