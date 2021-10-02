Jennifer Lopez, Philip Kirkorov, Kitty Spencer, Helen Mirren, Vin Diesel and others at the Dolce & Gabbana show

The whole world is second to discuss the grand show of the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which took place on August 29 in Venice. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented the Alta Moda collection to the star guests, which, contrary to modern trends in minimalism and laconicism, was colorful, pompous and bright in every sense. The line of clothes definitely did not include luxurious dresses and suits made of flowing silk, flying organza, heavy brocade and soft velvet for every day. Couturier embroidery, traditional for the brand, was supplemented with rhinestones, stones, glass beads and other volumetric details.

Separately, it should be noted accessories and jewelry on models, among which were the daughters of Heidi Klum, Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, Christian Bale and Pi Diddy. On the heads of the models were headbands, bows, tiaras and even crowns inlaid with stones, and necklaces and earrings in the form of flowers sometimes attracted more attention than the clothes themselves.

Such a bright show could not be missed by the stars of Russian and world show business: Hollywood this evening was represented by Jennifer Lopez, who, oddly enough, was not accompanied by her beloved Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren, Chris Jenner with Corey Gamble, Heidi Klum, Saweetie, Vin Diesel , Ciara, Bibi Rexa, Megan Thee Stallion, Nina Garcia, and Kate Bosworth, who flew to Venice with her mother. Russian celebrities also arrived at the fashion and couture holiday: Philip Kirkorov, Victoria Shelyagova, Olga Karput, Ksenia Solovyova, Stella Aminova, Arian Romanovsky and others. Also in the auditorium were seen the niece of Princess Diana Lady Kitty Spencer, the star of the movie “Borat 2” Maria Bakalova, model Bianca Balti.

Kitty Spencer, Corey Gamble, Chris Jenner, Domenico Dolce, Stella Aminova and guests of the show Helen Mirren Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia Ksenia Solovieva, Victoria Shelyagova and Olga Karput

