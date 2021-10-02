Jennifer Lopez spoke about the diet that allows you to maintain an ideal figure

She has just turned 52 years old, and she can boast of the perfect figure of a young girl. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez talked about how she helps her to stay young.

First of all, J.Lo sticks to her gym workouts wherever she is. Jennifer Lopez shared a post on social networks, in which she wrote that “H2O (water) is a prerequisite for maintaining a good figure.” She drinks at least seven glasses of water a day. In the same post about the need for water, Jennifer Lopez revealed that coffee is also part of her morning diet. “So you know exactly how I get SUCH shine,” the singer wrote.

Good Housekeeping reported that Lopez is following an ultra-pure diet, avoiding processed and refined foods. Typical foods include lean proteins – for example, egg whites for breakfast, lean poultry, fish, including a regular serving of salmon. “And a handful of nuts every day for healthy fats,” her trainer and nutritionist Dodd Romero told GH. She puts a lot of green vegetables like broccoli, spinach and kale on the plate, he says, but avoids higher sugar vegetables like corn and carrots.

The celebrity’s diet also contains carbohydrates, she loves pasta, and her diet “does include healthy starches like sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa and oatmeal,” Romero said.

Pictures from Jay Law’s 52nd birthday appeared in Western tabloids, which she spent in the company of her old new lover, the famous Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. The couple was spotted while on a yacht in the French resort of Saint Tropez.