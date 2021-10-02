Jennifer Lopez with mom, Prince Harry without Meghan Markle and other stars at the Vax Live concert in Los Angeles

On Sunday night, Prince Harry, along with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck and others, took part in the recording of a benefit concert organized by the international organization Global Citizen at the So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. The Duke of Sussex’s performance in front of a crowd of thousands of spectators was his first public appearance after the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Harry delivered a three-minute speech in which he thanked doctors fighting the coronavirus and called for the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world. The audience greeted the English prince with a standing ovation. By the way, all the guests of the show were vaccinated.

Tonight is a celebration for everyone here, vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and millions of frontline heroes around the world. You have spent the last year fighting courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You have served and made sacrifices, put yourself in danger, and acted bravely for the price. We are indebted to you. Thank you, ”said Prince Harry. Prince Harry appeared in public alone, and his wife Meghan Markle, being deeply pregnant with her second child, remained at home. The media suggests that Megan was unable to attend, because, as you know, pregnant women are not vaccinated against coronavirus. Organizers initially announced a joint performance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Harry and Meghan spearhead the Vax Live campaign, which “aims to instill confidence in vaccines around the world and help deliver COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” Anyway, Harry spoke for two.

We come together because this pandemic cannot end if we do not act together with unprecedented commitment to our common humanity. The vaccine should be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is equitable distribution in all corners of the world. The virus knows no boundaries, and access to vaccine cannot be determined by geography. This should be accepted as a fundamental right for all, and this is our starting point, – continued his speech Harry.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the suffering of millions and urged not to remain indifferent to new outbreaks of the epidemic, including the huge second wave in India.

We must look beyond ourselves with compassion and compassion for those we know and those we don’t know. We need to uplift all of humanity and make sure that no individual or community is left behind. What we do at this moment will go down in history, and tonight we stand in solidarity with millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave, ”said Prince Harry.

In addition to Harry, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the public, albeit virtually. Brian Johnson of ACDC, Colombian singer Jay Balvin, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, comedian David Letterman, Selena Gomez and others were responsible for the entertainment part of the show.

Jennifer Lopez, who appeared with her mother, pleased with a bright performance. By the way, her ex – Ben Affleck, in the renewal of relations with whom she is suspected, became one of the hosts of the show.

