Jennifer Lopez’s Best Archived Outputs That Can Be Repeated in 2021

We are sure that everyone’s attention is riveted to Jennifer Lopez only because of
? We hasten to convince you: the singer influences us not only through the news of the tabloids and with the help of incessant photo spam with romantic shots. A closer look at the recent releases of A-list celebrities, it seems that their stylists, having conspired, armed themselves with archival footage of J.Lo from the nineties and early 2000s and now repeat the images of the pop diva with minor updates adjusted for current trends. In our selection, we show a few photos from the past of Jennifer Lopez, outfits of stars that are clearly similar to them, and things that you can buy now.
Although Emily Ratajkowski chose a dress for the walk with her son, rather than a set of mini skirt and top with thin straps, like Jennifer Lopez at her birthday party in 1999, it is impossible to deny the similarity of images. The brick red shade is incredible for both girls, and the thin straps of the tops favorably emphasize the shoulders and décolleté area.
Whether we like it or not, cargo pants with patch pockets are returning to the catwalks and then into our daily lives. Hailey Bieber is just looking at the trend, but she is already repeating the stylistic tricks from J.Lo’s past: she wears low-rise wide-leg trousers and a cropped white T-shirt.
The easiest to repeat yet most recognizable entry for young J.Lo is an adidas tracksuit paired with a white crop top. Not so long ago, Rihanna showed her vision of this legendary autif: along with joggers and a sports jacket, the singer put on high-heeled sandals and a cap, and took a bag from the collaboration between adidas and Prada.
Instead of a leather skirt like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner opted for a pair of comfortable jeans with a bold silver chainmail top. From this, the image became more relaxed, but did not lose the resemblance to the original. If you are just like Kylie and her stylist, adore the style of the 90s and want to occasionally look like the star of that time on the red carpet, look for an iridescent top in online stores.