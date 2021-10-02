Jodie Foster, Matt Damon and Steve McQueen to give workshops in Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival traditionally collects big names that make every movie lover, if he is not on the Cote d’Azur at this time, regret it. For example, the jury of this year’s main competition, chaired by American filmmaker Spike Lee, includes the stars of French cinema and stage – Melanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim, Mylene Farmer, Mati Diop. And also Austrian director, producer, screenwriter Jessica Hausner, American actress, producer, screenwriter, director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Korean actor Song Kang Ho. And with the MIFF of this year, Cannes is related by the presence in the jury of Kleber Mendonca Filho – a Brazilian director, producer and screenwriter (in Moscow he headed the jury of the main competition).

But on July 1, the Cannes Film Festival announced which stars will perform this time with master classes. And it immediately became clear that the not very spacious Bunuel hall of the Palais des Festivals, where these meetings would take place, would be taken by storm. How the organizers of the film festival will be able to cope with the situation during a pandemic is still a task. But tickets need to be booked online – this is already known.

Master classes appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in the 90s. In 2018, the film festival renamed them “Rendezvous with …”. But at the 2019 Film Festival, the RG columnist was nearly crushed in line for one of these seminars. Six meetings will take place at the Palais des Festivals this year. The first is on July 7, and the name of the speaker is kept secret for now. And so it is written: “An unexpected guest, a major figure in world cinema and a great friend of the Cannes Film Festival, who left his mark on its history.” On the same day, but later, Jodie Foster will give a master class.

The director, actress and two-time Academy Award winner is also a regular at the festival. Seven of her films have been screened here, including Taxi Driver (1976) by Martin Scorsese and Beaver (2011). Guest of Honor at the Opening Ceremony, Foster will be awarded the Palme d’Or on July 6, the day before she meets the audience.

Matt Damon will give a masterclass on July 9th. He stars in Tom McCarthy’s Out-of-Competition Film “Still Water”. The last time he was on the red carpet in Cannes was in 2013 – he presented the film “Behind the Chandeliers” by Steven Soderbergh, which was part of the competition program. Actor, Writer and Producer – Damon has received five Academy Award nominations. And he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Ben Affleck for Good Will Hunting.

The audience will break through to a meeting with Isabelle Huppert on July 13. Huppert feels at home in Cannes. She has climbed the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals many times: she was the host of the ceremony, the chairman of the jury and the winner of many awards.

Marco Bellocchio, the great Italian filmmaker now in his 80s, not only shows a touching and highly personal documentary at this year’s festival called “Marx Can Wait”, but he will also receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Closing Ceremony. The Bellocchio master class will take place on 15 July.

And the next day – July 16 – the final master class in the “Rendezvous with …” program will be given by Steve McQueen – winner of the Caméra d’or for his first film “Hunger” in 2008. Ironically, McQueen did not return to Cannes after his victory. In 2020, two of his films were selected for the festival, but … could not be shown. One of the films, Lovers Rock, which has never been seen on the big screen, will be unveiled at the Cinéma de la plage on Thursday 15 July.