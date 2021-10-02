Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of stealing $ 7 million

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

According to 57-year-old Johnny Depp, his ex-chosen one literally stole a large sum of money in the amount of $ 7 million from under his nose. The actress insisted that she transferred this money to charity, but Depp managed to find out that the hospital with which Amber Heard collaborated never received the donation.

As proof, the Hollywood star cited a copy of a letter written by a medical institution, where the hospital management is interested in whether the actress is planning to transfer funds. Hurd has yet to comment on the allegations. Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyers are confident that the correspondence they received can serve as a weighty argument in favor of the actor and lead to a reconsideration of the case.

Ex-lovers meet every now and then in court

Recall that the artist recently lost the court against The Sun, which sided with Amber and publicly called him “beating his wife.” The main witness in the case was 34-year-old Amber herself. She spoke about more than ten cases of assault by her ex-husband, as a result of which a London court denied Depp a claim for 2 million pounds. The actress was glad of this coincidence and even threw a small party at her home.

do not missThe media has a photo of Johnny Depp, injured in a fight with Amber Heard

By the way, the relationship between the artists began quite romantically. The couple met while filming The Rum Diary. The artist was still married, but he fell head over heels in love with a charming blonde. They say he carefully studied the schedule of a colleague in order to meet with her on the set as often as possible. “When I first saw Amber, it seemed to me that I was in front of Lauren Bacall, the star of the golden age of Hollywood,” Johnny said earlier.

For the sake of Amber, the actor broke up with Vanessa Paradis, who gave him two children, and did not regret it, since he believed that he had found the real ideal of a woman. However, a six-year relationship with Hurd proved otherwise.

Based on materials from the Daily Mail

Photo: Legion-Media