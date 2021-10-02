Johnny Depp brought Elon Musk to trial against Amber Heard

In early November last year, Johnny Depp lost in court in a libel case against tabloid The Sun, one of the articles of which alleged that Amber Heard was constantly subjected to domestic violence by Depp. Shortly after the court’s decision, Depp, among other things, suffered a reputation loss – the actor was fired from the filming of the third part of the movie “Fantastic Beasts”, and Netflix removed all films with his participation from its platform. Now Johnny wants to take revenge, preparing for a new trial.

Johnny Depp intends to appeal the verdict in the libel case and convict his ex-wife. As allies, he invited the founder of SpaceX and Tesla and part-time ex-boyfriend of Hurd – Elon Musk. It is clarified that the businessman has already received a subpoena. According to Deadline, the actor’s lawyers want the entrepreneur to attend the court hearing and talk about his relationship with the actress, as well as his intimate relationship with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. Recall that, according to Depp’s neighbor, Amber had an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. He claims that he saw how in 2016 all three met in Depp’s penthouse in Los Angeles.

Musk himself had previously denied these rumors. “Kara and I are friends, but we have never been close. She will confirm this. In addition, I want to emphasize that I started dating Amber about a month after her divorce. We weren’t together during her marriage, ”Musk said.