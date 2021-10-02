Johnny Depp complained about the Hollywood boycott

“What am I, the only one who got into an unpleasant and confusing story?”

Once successful and beloved by all, but now disgraced actor Johnny Depp gave the first big interview in a long time. The overall tone of the entire conversation is predictably sad. In particular, Johnny complained that he was deliberately ignored in Hollywood.

As an illustrative example, the actor cited the situation with the film “The Great”, where he played the famous photographer Eugene Smith, who made a worldwide report on the environmental disaster in Japan. The premiere in the United States was supposed to take place in February of this year, but MGM canceled the date, and has not yet appointed a new one. At the same time, in other countries, including Russia, the film was shown, and the audience greeted it more than favorably (an impressive 7.9 points on IMDb).

In addition, amid Depp’s ongoing litigation with everyone, including his ex-wife, he was fired from Fantastic Beasts, replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, and no other projects are foreseen in the foreseeable future.

“What am I, the only one who has gotten into an unpleasant and confusing story over the past few years?” – the artist is perplexed, commenting on the current situation.

Last week, another scandal formed around Depp when the organizers of the San Sebastian International Film Festival decided to cheer him up by giving him an honorary prize. In response, the Spanish filmmakers went berserk and declared that it was not appropriate to encourage such scoundrels who allegedly practice domestic violence. But the wise leadership of the festival is adamant: no one is going to cancel the award.

