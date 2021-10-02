Johnny Depp complains that Hollywood is boycotting him, but continues to sue Amber Heard

Last month, Johnny Depp won a small victory over Amber Heard in court, which he was incredibly happy about. He hoped that this would at least slightly improve his position in Hollywood and attract the attention of the directors to the actor. As it turned out, the situation has not changed yet: Johnny complained that he was boycotted, as well as the new film “The Great”, in which he plays the main role. The premiere of the picture has already been postponed several times, and so far they do not intend to show it to the general public.

Johnny Depp, 2021

Meanwhile, the Virginia court supports the actor, despite the fact that Depp lost a trial in the UK a year ago. Then he tried to prove his innocence and wanted to remove the stigma from himself “domestic rapist“, Which he was awarded by the press. Johnny’s demands were not met, but the actor did not give up. Soon he filed a new lawsuit, in which he accused his ex-wife of lying about domestic violence. Upon learning of this, Amber asked to dismiss the claim, assuring that the UK court’s decision presupposes the cancellation of any new claims. Nevertheless, the judge Azkarta refused the actress and did not dismiss the case. He stated that the laws in Britain are different from those in Virginia, so Johnny Depp can safely prosecute and has the right to re-file a libel suit. According to the judge, the freedom of speech and press law in the United States is significantly different from the freedom of speech and press law in England. He recalled that the interests of The Sun were based on proving the truthfulness of the statements published on the pages of the newspaper. At the same time, Amber Heard’s interests were based on the desire to prove that the statements were not false.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In turn, Depp assures that the ex-wife was not a victim of domestic violence, but only slandered him. In addition, the question of where the actress of the $ 7 million, which Depp paid after the court decision, remains relevant, because Amber promised to transfer them to charity, but did not provide evidence of a good deed. Recall that Amber said that she gave part of the money to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union. The representatives said that they did not receive a penny from the actress, so she will have to explain what the mentioned amount was spent on, and why she lied that she sent the funds to the funds. By the way, not only these organizations were involved in litigation, but also the Los Angeles police and even Amber’s former lover, Elon Musk. Most likely, in this case there will be many more loud names and unexpected facts.

Photo source: Gettyimages

