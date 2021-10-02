Johnny Depp is rehabilitated in the profession after the scandal with Amber Heard. Details!

The actor was awarded the main award of the prestigious film festival.





REX / Shutterstock

Johnny Depp











The organizers of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, Spain, have decided to present this year’s most honorable award, the Donostia Award, to 58-year-old Johnny Depp. The prize is awarded for “Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry”, among its most recent laureates are Viggo Mortensen, Penelope Cruz, Donald Sutherland, Judi Dench, Danny de Vito and others.

Depp is called “one of the most talented and versatile actors of our time.” The network agrees with this opinion, but the choice of the festival is considered controversial, because last year the actor lost in a lawsuit with Amber Heard, which greatly affected his reputation. We will remind, the British judge ruled that Johnny repeatedly raised his hand to the ex-spouse.

Because of the scandal, Depp lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and became persona non grata in Hollywood. However, outside of it, the actor is still considered and worked. Johnny denies all of his ex-wife’s accusations and continues to defend his honor in court proceedings. He recently won his first big win.

The Donostia Award will take place on 22 September at the Kursaal Auditorium.