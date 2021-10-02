Hollywood actor Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The court partially granted the star’s petition, which accused the ex-spouse of lying about donating money to charity. We are talking about the $ 7 million that the actress received after the divorce.

Earlier, a London court denied actor Johnny Depp an appeal against the libel lawsuit against The Sun. Previously, the movie star claimed that media reports that he allegedly beat his ex-wife Amber Heard are false. However, he was never able to refute this data.

Depp’s lawyer Joel Rich noted that the decision of the London court in the artist’s team is called controversial. Now the actor intends to provide “irrefutable proof of his innocence” to the American court, reports Deadline.

As for the Heard side, they are satisfied with the court decision on Depp. At the same time, the statements of Johnny’s lawyers about the new evidence were called by Hurd’s lawyers “a strategy for the press.”

In 2018, journalist Dan Wootton published an article in The Sun, which stated that Depp committed numerous acts of physical violence against Heard. As a result, Depp filed a lawsuit. However, based on the results of the proceedings, the court concluded that 12 out of 14 episodes of domestic violence did take place. Depp’s removal from the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 3” is associated with the court decision.