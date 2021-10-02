Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against his ex-wife

https://ria.ru/20210802/depp-1743991459.html

MOSCOW, August 2 – RIA Novosti. Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, USA TODAY reports. The actress pledged to donate the $ 7 million she received from Depp after the divorce to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, a gesture that was fictitious, according to the actor and his lawyers. For over a year, Depp and his lawyers have been trying to find out how much money Hurd has transferred to organizations. In January, the Daily Mail found out that the actress received only $ 100,000 from the hospital. In May, it became known that Depp went to court to get information from the union. As a result of the proceedings, the court ordered the American Civil Liberties Union to provide the relevant financial documents. This will reveal whether Hurd actually made the donation. “Mr. Depp is very pleased with the court’s decision,” said the actor’s lawyer. The actor believes that the ex-lover’s promise to donate money to charity influenced the court’s decision in 2020. Depp lost that dispute against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat his wife. After this case, Warner Bros. removed the actor from the role of the wizard Grindelwald in the third part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Instead, Mads Mikkelsen will portray the main villain in the new film.

