Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will play Rapunzel in the sequel to the cartoon

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard may play Rapunzel in the sequel to Tangled, which was released in 2010. She, like her ex-husband, did not receive any movie roles for a year.

Reports that the cartoon “Rapunzel: Tangled” will receive its sequel appeared in 2020. It was noted that new actors will play the main characters. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claims that Rapunzel will be played by Amber Heard, reports Express.

Depp and Hurd haven’t filmed lately due to their loud spat. The media reported that the actor regularly beats his wife. The litigation lasted several months, and the couple eventually divorced. Depp, 57, filed a lawsuit against one of the British publications, but lost. Franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” with his participation has become one of the highest grossing in the history of cinema. It was noted that amid scandals, the creation of a sequel is in question.

Earlier it was reported that Heard was barred from participating in the sequel to “Aquaman” due to the scandalous process and at the request of Depp fans. However, according to some media reports, Heard was removed from the superhero film due to a “failed medical examination.” It was noted that the actress allegedly gained excess weight.