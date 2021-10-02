Jolie sold Churchill’s painting for record money for his works :: Society :: RBC

The former prime minister painted the painting in 1943 after the meeting of the anti-Hitler coalition in Casablanca and presented it to the then US President Franklin Roosevelt

“Minaret of the Al-Koutoubiya Mosque”

(Photo: Ian West / TASS)



Actress Angelina Jolie sold a painting by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill “Minaret of the Al-Koutoubiya Mosque” for a record $ 11.5 million (£ 8.28 million) for his work, according to Christie’s website. Initially, the cost of the canvas was estimated at $ 2-3.4 million (£ 1.5-2.5 million).

The painting was painted by Churchill in January 1943 and became the only one painted by a politician during the Second World War, Christie’s reported on Twitter. Churchill wrote it after a meeting with US President Franklin Roosevelt in Casablanca, where the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition countries held talks.

In the same year, Churchill presented the painting to Roosevelt, and then it was inherited by his son Elliot. The Jolie family acquired the painting in 2011. According to a CNN source, actor Brad Pitt bought it as a gift to Jolie. In 2016, the couple broke up after two years of marriage.

The previous maximum cost of Churchill’s painting was set at Sotheby’s in London in 2014, his work was acquired for $ 2.7 million (£ 1.7 million). notes CNN.