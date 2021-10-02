Justin Bieber has a “secret tattoo” dedicated to Selena Gomez – POPCAKE

Fans Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) have long known that the musician has a tattoo on his arm dedicated to Selene Gomez (Selena Gomez) that one did not delete or cover, despite parting with the girl and the fact that now there is a new woman in his life.

To fans of the star couple, this seems very strange. Yes and like hailey (Hailey Baldwin) can calmly relate to the huge tattoo, which every day reminds her of the past of her husband?

But the fact remains: the image of the girl on the musician’s arm, which many of Justin’s fans mistake for Cel, still flaunts on his arm. But what if this isn’t the only tattoo dedicated to Bieber’s ex?

V new rose tattoo, which the musician recently shared with fans on his social networks, Jelena fans noticed the letter “S”…

“S is for Selena! Damn it!” – the fans of the Canadian artist wrote in shock.

However, many netizens, as well as insiders who decided to comment on this news in the media, unanimously assure that there is no letter “S” hidden in the rose: it is just a drawing, in which “Crazy fans of this couple” trying to find something that isn’t there.

Sharing photos of his new tattoo on Instagram, one follower commented: “The rose has a freaking S in it. An S for Selena, I can’t stop screaming!

There are also some clues suggesting Selena and Justin have recently been in touch; she has been talking to Justin during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/uEbayaRwdZ – US day News (@usdaynews) October 4, 2020

Besides, Dr. Woo, The tattoo artist who drew Justin a rose also shared a snapshot of the final work, in which each petal is very clearly visible: in his photo, the rose petals do not join into the letter “S”, but naturally overlap each otherlike a real flower.