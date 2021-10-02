Karpin joined the Russian national team as a player of “Spartak” :: Football :: RBC Sport

Zelimkhan Bakaev will join the team, all the necessary documents have already been sent to Spartak. He did not score this RPL season, but made assists

Spartak midfielder Zelimkhan Bakaev will join the Russian national football team. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“The corresponding challenge has already been issued and sent to the Moscow club,” the Russian national team said in a statement.

Bakaev was included in the expanded composition of the national team, but was not included in the final composition, which was announced on September 27.

The footballer will be entered for the matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

This season Bakaev took part in nine matches of Spartak in the Russian Premier League (RPL), he did not manage to score a single goal, but he gave two assists.

The Russian national football team ranks second in group N. The team has 13 points, it is inferior to Croatia, which leads the table in terms of the goal difference.