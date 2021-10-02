Kate Winslet, Ewan McGregor, Crown and other 2021 Emmy winners

The series of social events, including those related to cinema and TV series, continues. While it was deep night on the territory of the European part of Russia, the 73rd Emmy Award, the main US television award, was being held in Los Angeles. The winners in dozens of nominations were announced not in the Microsoft Theater itself, where the Emmy had been held for the past 12 years, but in a tent behind the theater. Everything that happens was broadcast by the CBS television channel.

Despite the fact that all the latest awards and other events were held in the United States already in the “usual” format, the organizers of the Emmy decided to limit the number of nominees who could come to the ceremony. One project in one nomination could be submitted by no more than four people. Some nominees could not fly to the States at all and joined the awards ceremony via video link.

“Crown” has become the leader in the total number of nominations and wins this year: out of 24 categories in which he and his actors were announced, the series about the life of the British royal family won in 7 categories. All in all, the projects of the streaming service Netflix, to which the “Crown” belongs, took away 44 statuettes that evening. Crown actors Josh OʼConnor and Olivia Colman, who played Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, won Best Actor Awards, and Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actors in a Drama Series.

The series “Ted Lasso” was recognized by the jury as the best comedy project of the year. Actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, has been voted Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Kate Winslet won Best Actress in the Miniseries Meir of Easttown and Ewan McGregor won Best Actor in the Miniseries Halston. The best mini-series was “The Queen’s Move”.

Ewan McGregor

Anya Taylor-Joy

Full list of 2021 Emmy Awards winners:

Best Mini-Series: Queen’s Move

Best Drama Series: Crown

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Best Actor in a Miniseries: Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Kate Winslet (Meir of Easttown)

Best Screenplay, Miniseries: Michaela Coel, I Can Destroy You

Best Director, Miniseries: Scott Frank, Queen’s Move

Best Actor – Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Gene Smart (“Tricks”)

Best Director, Comedy Series: Lucia Agniello, Pilot

Best Comedy Series Screenplay: Lucia Agniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Tricks, There Is No Line)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Best Director, Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown, War

Best Screenplay, Drama Series: Peter Morgan (Crown, War)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries: Evan Peters (“Meir of Easttown”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries: Julianne Nicholson (Meir of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Weddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Josh O’Connor

Kate Winslet