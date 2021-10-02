Kate Winslet liked to act in a sex scene with a woman more.

The actress says that she felt equality and security and realized that she had been objectified before.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Kate Winslet shared her thoughts on filming bed scenes. She noted that she felt objectified until the filming of the movie “Ammonite”, where the actress and her colleague Saoirse Ronan played a lesbian couple.

“I understood a lot. I felt absolute equality and security. We were not objectified at all. But because of this, I realized that I had been objectified earlier, although I did not know about it. A lot of interesting thoughts came up, ”Winslet said. The actress also added that by removing the dialogue from Ammonite, “you can see a deeper connection and passion between her character and her beloved.”

Last week, speaking of “Ammonite,” Kate noted that she was asked more about intimate scenes in this film than about similar scenes from other films where her partners were men.

“People talk much more about the love scenes in Ammonite, because there are two women. It seems to me that we should more often show love stories of representatives of the LGBT community. In “Ammonite” the relationship of two people is shown, it just turned out that they are women. There is no shame in this, these are just two women who fell in love with each other. I really hope that evolution will take place, and viewers will calmly look at the LGBT representatives and their relationships, that such relationships will become the norm, “Keith shared.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova