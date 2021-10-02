Katy Perry admitted that she deceived viewers with her change of image

In one of the TV shows, the popular singer appeared in the form of a brunette.

On February 8, American singer Katy Perry announced to fans on Instagram that on that day she will appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show and talk about the new season of American Idol, in which she is a judge. However, the fans of the star were hooked not on this news, but on the appearance of the artist. In the posted photos, a 36-year-old woman flaunts a designer dress with a slit and long black hair.

It should be noted that in recent months, the singer has worn medium-length blonde hair. And becoming a brunette for her means returning to the old image with which she climbed to the top of the musical Olympus ten years ago. Perry’s fans left a lot of comments under her post, but the artist herself quickly convinced them that she hadn’t changed her haircuts and hair color – she posted a video in a story that shows how the stylist prepares her to try on a wig.

“All cheating!” Katie blurted out on the roller.

One can only guess why the singer radically changed her image for the sake of one appearance on the show. Maybe she wanted to give old fans a nostalgic gift?

Katy Perry admitted that at the beginning of her career she impersonated Zooey Deschanel to get into the clubYears passed, and the second artist turned into a double of the first for the music video.

Recall that six months ago, she first became a mother, having given birth to a child from Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.

