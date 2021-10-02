Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on a walk with their daughter Daisy in Los Angeles: new photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter Daisy

The other day, 36-year-old Katy Perry and 44-year-old Orlando Bloom got into the lenses of reporters during another walk with their eight-month-old daughter Daisy. They decided to spend the Mother’s Day holiday with the whole family and went to one of the Los Angeles malls.

It was possible to photograph the star couple with the baby paparazzi in the parking lot of the mall: Orlando carried the girl in his arms and held her tightly to his chest, and Katie followed them. For a family weekend walk, Perry and Bloom opted for comfortable, casual fashion looks: Katy was wearing a cream jumpsuit, and Orlando was wearing a peach sweatshirt and jeans.

By the way, yesterday the actor of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” very funny congratulated his beloved on Mother’s Day. He posted on his Instagram a photo toad made by fans: in the picture, Bloom, dressed as a fisherman, is holding Perry in the guise of a mermaid.

My lucky catch. I send my love and respect to everyone who gave us life, supported and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day,

– signed a snapshot of Orlando.

We will remind, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been together for more than four years, became parents at the end of August last year. For Bloom, the baby became the second child (he is already raising a son from his last marriage with Miranda Kerr), but Katie first learned the joy of motherhood. Now, in her interviews, she does not get tired of repeating that the decision to have a child was the best in her life.

