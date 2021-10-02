Katy Perry fell in love with Orlando Bloom because of his relationship with his son

The child from the first marriage not only did not interfere with love, but, on the contrary, helped to generate feelings.

In an interview for L’Officiel, Katy Perry spoke about her family happiness and the changes that happened to her after the birth of her daughter Daisy. The first common child of 36-year-old singer and 44-year-old actor Orlando Bloom was born in August last year.

Bloom also has a son, Flynn, who is now 10 years old. The actor managed to maintain friendly relations with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and peacefully agree on how to share the responsibilities for raising a child.

Speaking to reporters, Katy Perry especially praised Orlando for how well he handles fatherhood. She even admitted that for the most part she fell in love with him, because she saw with what care and warmth he treats Flynn.

“I thought, ‘This is the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, compassion, care and tenderness, “said Katy Perry.

The singer also said that the appearance of Daisy helped her understand what unconditional love is, gave her integrity and self-confidence.

“It always seemed to me that I was walking with a little pain in my heart because of love. And my fiance did a great job helping me fix this. I’ve heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it. I feel whole, ”said Katie.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana